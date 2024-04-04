Gunther sends one-word message following WWE RAW

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has sent a one-word message following this week's episode of WWE RAW. He will be defending his Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn this weekend at WrestleMania XL.

Sami Zayn outlasted several other superstars to win a Gauntlet match last month on WWE RAW. The victory earned Zayn a title match against the leader of Imperium at The Show of Shows. However, the 36-year-old has gotten the better of Zayn in recent weeks and beat him down on the entrance ramp this past Monday night on RAW. Chad Gable has been training the RAW star to prepare for the title match but also fell victim to an attack from the Intercontinental Champion this past Monday night.

Gunther took to his official Instagram account today to send a one-word message to Sami Zayn following WWE RAW. He noted that he made a statement and included a video of his attack in his post below.

"Statement!," he wrote.

Former WWE writer wants to see Gunther retain the IC Title at WrestleMania

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently commented on the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania and said that he does not want to see Sami Zayn win.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the former WWE writer claimed Sami Zayn should not be the one to dethrone Gunther. He noted that the promotion has spent so much time establishing the Intercontinental Champion and Zayn should not be the one to defeat him.

"First of all I think it should be a three-way. I think they should've booked it, they could have creatively come up with a way to make it a three-way. It doesn't look like that's what it's gonna be, it's gonna look like Gable is gonna train you know Sami, because he knows Gunther like nobody else. I'd turn Gable on Sami. Sami Zayn cannot be the guy to beat Gunther for that title. I am sorry, all the time and effort that they put into Gunther and the streak and how good he is and, Sami Zayn cannot be the one to beat that guy." [10:47 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Sami Zayn has accomplished a lot in his career but has a tall task in front of him at WWE WrestleMania. Only time will tell if the 39-year-old can pull off a stunning upset and become the new Intercontinental Champion.

