Gunther sends a ruthless message to Goldberg ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has sent a ruthless message to Goldberg via a social media update. The two stars are all set to wrestle for The Ring General's title at Saturday Night's Main Event XL this weekend.

Last year, Goldberg announced that he would retire from professional wrestling in 2025. The veteran returned to WWE programming last month on RAW to challenge Gunther for the gold. The match will take place at State Farm Arena, where the Austrian and Da Man nearly came to blows at Bad Blood 2024 after Gunther fired several verbal shots at the veteran, who had come to attend the show with his son.

Earlier today, Gunther took to his Instagram account to send a savage message to the WWE Hall of Famer. He posted a reel highlighting their feud. In the caption, The Ring General vowed to end the veteran's career and continue his legacy.

"Your career ends where my legacy continues," he wrote.

You can check out Gunther's Instagram post below:

Goldberg opens up about Gunther being his last WWE opponent

During a recent interview with 11Alive, Goldberg was asked about Gunther being his last opponent inside the squared circle. The veteran stayed in character while responding to the question.

Da Man noted that he was vying for a retirement match, and it could have been against anyone talking negatively about him and his family. The veteran pointed out that it was Gunther who did so willingly at Bad Blood 2024, and he accepted The Ring General as his final opponent.

"Well, as I said the other night on the show, I was vying for my retirement match. And he just so happened to put himself in that spot. It could have happened to anybody that opened their mouth negatively about me and my family when we were there, you know, back for the pay-per-view [Bad Blood]. So I don't know whether it was planned by him. I don't know. All I can say is he willingly stepped right into that spot, and I willingly accepted him as my final opponent," he said.

You can check out the conversation in the video below.

Gunther is being advertised to defend his title against Penta next week at WWE Supershow. This has seemingly spoiled the result of his championship bout at Saturday Night's Main Event. It seems highly unlikely for the wrestling promotion to pull off a surprise and have Goldberg emerge victorious instead.

