Gunther sends two-word warning ahead of WWE RAW

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has delivered a message ahead of tonight's WWE RAW. The Ring General competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night but came up short.

Gunther captured the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet in June 2022 and has been dominant ever since. He successfully defended the title against The Miz twice toward the end of last year and has already surpassed The Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning IC Champion of all time.

Cody Rhodes once again won the Men's Royal Rumble match this year. The American Nightmare sent The Ring General over the top rope for the second year in a row and eliminated CM Punk to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 39. Punk reportedly suffered a torn triceps during the premium live event over the weekend.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW in Tampa Bay, Florida, the Intercontinental Champion took to social media to deliver a two-word message. He shared highlights of his appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble match and added the caption "next time."

Bill Apter suggests returning WWE star would be a perfect opponent for Gunther

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently pitched a marquee match for Gunther to finally lose his Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, the legendary wrestling journalist pitched Randy Orton as the superstar to finally dethrone the Intercontinental Champion. Apter noted that the two stars are currently on different brands, but that can be fixed to set up the dream match down the line.

"Well I said this on UnSKripted. And I know people yell at me, 'Hey Apter, don't you watch these shows? This guy is on this brand...' There are ways to switch brands if they wanna do it. To me, Randy Orton is the guy that has to do that. Perfect match in my opinion." [From 0:50 onwards]

Gunther is the leader of the Imperium faction on WWE RAW, and the group is involved in a rivalry with The New Day. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 40.

