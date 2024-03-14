Gunther shares apparent warning to Sami Zayn following WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Gunther has shared an apparent warning to Sami Zayn following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The former Bloodline member won the Gauntlet match to earn a shot at the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL.

On the June 10, 2022, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Ring General defeated Ricochet to become the Intercontinental Champion. The 36-year-old superstar has since defended his championship against several big names in the wrestling promotion, including Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Chad Gable, and many more, to become the longest reigning IC Champion in the history of the Stamford-based company.

The Imperium leader recently took to Instagram to share an apparent warning to his WrestleMania opponent. He posted a video depicting his journey as the Intercontinental Champion.

Former champion wants to dethrone Gunther

Chad Gable is currently one of the best in-ring performers on the roster. The 38-year-old superstar is one of the few WWE Superstars to have taken Gunther to his absolute limit. He has defeated the Imperium leader twice on recent Live Shows.

During his appearance on the Battleground Podcast, The Alpha Academy member praised the Intercontinental Champion for his title run. Gable claimed that his rivalry with The Ring General is far from over:

"For those that didn't see, I went through a period through the late summer and early fall with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. He's on this insane run right now, a record-setting run with the title. I don't think I ever got closure with [his feud with Gunther]. I feel like there was still some loose ends left there, that could still be tied up. So first and foremost, if I had it my way I'd like to finish that up. I'd like to finish that story," he said.

Master Gable further explained the impact winning the Intercontinental Championship would have on his singles career:

"I'd like to win that championship and really solidify myself as a singles guy, finally. I've kind of always had this stigma attached to me that I'm a tag team wrestler, and I think winning my first singles championship is my chance to break free from that for good. So, that would be my goal." [H/T: Fightful]

With Sami Zayn heading to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Champion at The Show of Shows, it will be interesting to see if The Ring General can extend his title run.

