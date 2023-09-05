Gunther shares message ahead of career-defining match on WWE RAW

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is not one to mince words, especially on social media. Despite this, he always shares posts highlighting something important, and his match against fan-favorite Chad Gable tonight fits the bill.

Chad Gable has already picked up two victories over The Ring General. The first one was on the July 31 edition of the red brand. As per stipulation, the champion was unable to defeat the Alpha Academy star in a five-minute challenge.

The next one was for the title on the August 21 episode, where Gable won via count-out. WWE highlighted this as the Austrian's first loss since arriving on the main roster last year. The master of Alpha Academy will receive another shot at the prestigious belt tonight, as the show is scheduled to air live from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Nr 3," wrote Gunther on his social media handle.

This is Chad Gable's opportunity to win his first singles championship since arriving in WWE. He is a four-time tag team champion, having held all the belts in the division. This also makes him a WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champion.

Chad Gable's matches on WWE RAW vs. The Ring General were produced by his real-life friend

Jason Jordan retired from in-ring competition in 2018 owing to a neck injury. He was Gable's former tag team partner between 2015 to 2017. They were dubbed "American Alpha."

The Alpha Academy star recently opened up about his relationship with Jordan, with whom the former admitted he shares a special bond. Their years working together have helped them understand each other better.

According to Gable, these days, he is just grateful that he gets to work with his former tag team partner:

"The coolest thing about it has just been, being able to maintain my relationship with him [Jason Jordan], because we got so close man," Gable began. "Whenever I see his name and I get to work with him that day, it’s like a blessing dude."

Given the right amount of time, Gunther and Chad Gable can work a match for the ages, according to a large section of the fans. The million-dollar question is: will the Alpha Academy star dethrone the Intercontinental Champion?

Gunther is just four days away from breaking the all-time record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion.

Sound off in the comments section below if you believe WWE will have Gunther's title reign end at the hands of Chad Gable tonight or not.

