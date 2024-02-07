GUNTHER shares message following WWE RAW celebration

WWE is celebrating 600 days of GUNTHER's championship reign, but the Imperium leader has issued a reminder of his dominance following RAW.

Monday's RAW featured an in-ring celebration to mark GUNTHER's 600th day as Intercontinental Champion, giving him the longest single reign with the title in company history. He defeated Ricochet during SmackDown in Baton Rouge, LA, on June 10, 2022, and has dominated ever since with 607 days and counting as champion.

GUNTHER promised he would get to 700, 800, and 900 days as champion, declaring that he will go down as the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time because there is no competition. Jey Uso interrupted to a big pop, and they had words until Uso made it clear he wanted to claim singles gold in 2024. After a brief tussle and triple-team attempt, The New Day ran out to make the save.

The Ring General took to X with a reminder of his reign today. As seen below, he posted a clip of his RAW celebration entrance and included a brief but to-the-point caption.

"600!" he wrote.

GUNTHER is set to return to the ring on next week's RAW as Imperium teams up for six-man action. GUNTHER, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser will take on Main Event Jey along with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day.

WWE decides on GUNTHER's Road to WrestleMania 40?

There had been a lot of speculation on what GUNTHER may do with the WWE Intercontinental Championship as WrestleMania 40 gets closer. The company has several big international shows this year, and that is a problem for the Imperium leader.

GUNTHER did not work Crown Jewel from Saudi Arabia in November, and it was revealed that he was kept off the card due to visa rules. While waiting for his green card application to be approved, the 36-year-old was prevented from traveling outside of the United States for six months.

The former PWG World Champion will not be working WWE Elimination Chamber from Perth, Australia, later this month due to visa restrictions. Depending on the timeline, the Austrian grappler may be able to work WWE Bash In Berlin from Germany on Saturday, August 31.

The former WWE UK Champion previously told Sports Illustrated that the green card process should be done by August.

Rumored WrestleMania 40 opponents for The Bull from Vienna include everyone from Cody Rhodes to Jey Uso, Brock Lesnar, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and even Seth Rollins, among others. There is also strong fan chatter about some sort of multi-man match for the Intercontinental Championship.

What do you think GUNTHER should do at WrestleMania 40? What is your bold prediction for Imperium's next five years in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

