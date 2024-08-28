Gunther shares one-word message ahead of title match at WWE Bash in Berlin

Gunther shared a one-word message today ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship defense at WWE Bash in Berlin. The leader of Imperium will be squaring off against Randy Orton at the Premium Live Event this Saturday.

The Ring General defeated Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament earlier this year, but the match ended in controversy. The 35-year-old went on to defeat Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam due to Finn Balor betraying The Archer of Infamy during the match.

Ahead of his title defense against The Viper at Bash in Berlin, the RAW star shared a one-word message, along with a video noting what separates him from the rest of the locker room. He noted that he didn't grow up wanting to be a professional wrestler but enjoys crushing the dreams of his opponents in the ring.

"Motivation!" he wrote.

Former WWE star speculates if Gunther's next opponent is already lined up following Bash in Berlin

NWA's EC3 recently stated that Gunther's stablemate in Imperium, Ludwig Kaiser, could be next in line to challenge the veteran for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, the former WWE Superstar shared that he believes Ludwig Kaiser has the potential to be a singles star. He added that the match didn't need to take place at Bash in Berlin and could go down following the Premium Live Event.

"[Kaiser] going away isn't the worst thing that can happen [if WWE decides] to then come back and do it. Because even if they flip that switch and he had a great babyface underdog match against Gunther in Berlin but doesn't win, where does he go from there as that?" said EC3. [10:57 – 11:14]

You can check out EC3's comments in the video below:

Gunther held the Intercontinental Championship for a record 666 days before he was dethroned by Sami Zayn at WWE WrestleMania XL. Only time will tell if the Imperium leader can defeat Orton this Saturday at Bash in Berlin to retain the title, and which superstar will be next in line to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.

