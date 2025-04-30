Gunther shares rare personal update amid WWE absence

WWE Superstar Gunther recently took to social media to share a rare personal update amid his absence from television. The Ring General was suspended from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.

After dropping the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, Gunther appeared on last week's RAW to address the crowd. The Ring General got into a verbal altercation with Michael Cole after the latter mentioned his submission loss. Things got heated after the Imperium leader tried to choke the legendary commentator. Pat McAfee also got involved to help his colleague, but ended up becoming a victim of the chokehold.

Adam Pearce later announced that the former World Heavyweight Champion was suspended indefinitely due to his actions. However, Gunther's suspension was lifted on this week's RAW by Nick Aldis after Pat McAfee shockingly issued a challenge to the star. Aldis made the match official for Backlash on May 10.

Amid his absence from WWE TV, Gunther took to Instagram to share a photo of himself sitting in a cafe. In the caption of his post, the Imperium leader updated fans that he was seemingly unbothered by the suspension and was enjoying his time off with family.

"Classic setting. Clear mind," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

This is an extremely rare update from Gunther as he barely uploads photos and videos from his personal life on social media.

Pat McAfee sent a message to Gunther ahead of their match at WWE Backlash

During a recent edition of The Pat McAfee Show, the WWE RAW commentator revealed that he was preparing for Gunther's chops by "banging bamboo" off his chest.

McAfee also mentioned that he knew The Ring General does not get scared of beating anyone down, adding that he could bring that same energy during their match at Backlash.

"I've been hitting my chest with bamboo since last Monday, thinking that this was possible. I've just been banging bamboo off my chest like I am Karate Kid, getting this thing ready. He is a guy that likes to thump. He is a chopper, a slapper, a puncher. He is a meaty man that is not scared to beat you down. Well, guess what, I can become that too," said McAfee.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for a match between Pat McAfee and Gunther at WWE Backlash on May 10.

