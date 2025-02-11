"Gunther thinks I look like a Barbie" - Female WWE star reacts to World Heavyweight Champion's blunt advice

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther recently offered blunt advice to a female WWE star. Zena Sterling has now shared her reaction to The Ring General's candid feedback.

A short video clip from an episode of LFG: Legends & Future Greats, shared by WWE on X/Twitter, featured Gunther engaging in a conversation with up-and-coming talents. During this interaction, he offered some brutally honest advice to rookie wrestler Zena Sterling.

The 2024 King of the Ring bluntly stated nobody cares if she wants to be the best and that nobody wants to see "Barbie". The Ring General strongly advised Zena Sterling to find some grit in herself and drop some mannerisms. Zena has now shared her reaction on social media to the 37-year-old star's feedback.

"Oh my goodness Gunther thinks I look like a Barbie 🥲🫶 Awee," she wrote.

Veteran says a major WWE star could get involved in Gunther and Jey Uso's feud WrestleMania feud

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso finally selected The Ring General as his opponent for WrestleMania 41. The two men engaged in an intense brawl when the red brand show kicked off.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo suggested that Gunther could manipulate Jimmy Uso, making him believe he no longer needs his brother. The former WWE writer argued that this would be a compelling storyline, given the history of sibling rivalries in wrestling.

"Bro, I could tell you. You know how they have gone to the well so many times? Where so and so is trying to so and so into you don't need them anymore. We've seen that a million times. If you were ever going to do that to put a different spin on things, you would have Gunther in Jimmy Uso's head. How does it feel to be the early brother and in your younger brother's spotlight? This would actually be where it would make sense," Russo said.

Only time will tell what further developments will transpire between Gunther and Jey Uso on the road to WrestleMania 41 in the coming months.

