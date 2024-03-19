"Gutted for her," "Tag titles are cursed" - WWE fans react to Damage CTRL member's injury

A member of Damage CTRL has suffered an injury ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40 and wrestling fans have shared their reactions on social media.

Dakota Kai was supposed to team up with Bayley on the March 1 edition of SmackDown, but she refused to tag in. She battled The Role Model in a singles match this past Friday night, but the match ended in a disqualification after Damage CTRL interfered. However, Asuka reportedly suffered an injury during the match.

PW Insider is reporting that The Empress of Tomorrow suffered a knee injury during this past Friday's edition of the blue brand. Asuka was pulled from WWE Live Events over the weekend, so tests could be done to see if the injury is something that she could work through or if it will force her to miss time.

Expand Tweet

Wrestling fans reacted to the unfortunate update and wished the veteran well ahead of WrestleMania. Most fans said they were saddened for the Women's Tag Team Champion and are hoping to see her perform at The Show of Shows. There were also several fans who pointed out that the Women's Tag Team Championships appear to be cursed due to all of the injuries that have occurred surrounding them.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bayley sends bold message to Damage CTRL following WWE SmackDown

Bayley is determined to end Damage CTRL after the group she created decided to betray her.

The heel faction debuted two years ago at SummerSlam and appeared poised to dominate the women's division. However, egos got in the way, and now the group has removed Bayley.

WWE shared a video featuring the SmackDown star after being attacked by Damage CTRL, and she noted that the group wouldn't be in the company without her.

"You know what? If you're going to film me, why don't we send a little something to Damage CTRL if they think they can call themselves Damage CTRL without the person that brought them into this building? Without the person that brought them into WWE. They wouldn't be here without Bayley," she said.

Bayley originally had her sights set on Rhea Ripely and the Women's World Championship. However, she opted to select Iyo Sky as her WrestleMania opponent after overhearing her former faction plotting to betray her.