"Had a lot of explaining to do to our significant others" – Chris Masters on kissing former female WWE Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters recently disclosed that kissing one of his female co-workers on television got him in trouble with his significant other.

Masters spent four years in WWE before getting released in 2007. About two years later, he returned to the Stamford-based company. During his second run, The Masterpiece had an on-screen romance with former Divas Champion Eve Torres.

After defeating Carlito on the December 21, 2009, episode of Monday Night RAW, Chris Masters shared a kiss with Torres inside the ring. The star posted a throwback picture of the segment earlier on Thursday on Instagram. He also disclosed that the angle got him and Torres in trouble with their significant others.

"⚡️Throwback Thursday⚡️ We both found out we would be kissing in that moment and had a lot of explaining to do to our significant others after this," he captioned the photo.

Chris Masters is seemingly interested in returning to WWE

In August 2011, Chris Masters' second WWE run ended when the company released him from his contract. He later started competing on the independent circuit and also had a three-year run in IMPACT Wrestling between 2015 and 2018. Last year, The Masterpiece signed a contract with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), where he is currently active.

Over the past few months, Masters has expressed interest in returning to the Stamford-based company. After Seth Rollins complained about not having an opponent at WrestleMania 38, The Masterpiece offered to go head-to-head against The Visionary.

"Better yet, if Seth needs an opponent please let Vince know I’m available and still in better shape than just about the whole roster #WrestleMania," he tweeted.

Despite his interest in returning to the Stamford-based company, Masters stated in an interview with John Poz's Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast last February that there are no indicators of that happening soon.

