Chris Masters cites interest in returning to WWE

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters recently cited his interest in a potential return to WWE.

His first run with the company was from 2005 to 2007. During this time he was known for his "Masterlock Challenge", wherein he would challenge superstars to break out his submission move. Masters was last seen on WWE television in August 2011. Earlier this year, the former RAW Superstar teased a possible return at the 2022 Royal Rumble a few weeks before the Premium Live Event.

While his signature move, The Masterlock, did not incite much confidence from the upper management, Triple H motivated him to move forward with it. Many prominent superstars like John Cena, Shawn Michaels and Randy Orton were unsuccessful in breaking the move. Bobby Lashley was the first superstar to break out of the hold and currently uses the move under the name 'The Hurt Lock.'

The Masterpiece recently hinted at WWE via Instagram, posting a video of a WWE promotion truck, with a caption wondering if they'd remembered him.

"Remember me @WWE?

Chris Masters was let go by the company in 2007 for violating the Wellness Policy. Later in 2009, he was rehired but was released again in 2011. Since his departure from WWE, he has been associated with Preston City Wrestling (PCW) and IMPACT Wrestling, and is currently signed with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

Chris Masters wanted to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38

Rollins' attempt at gaining a match on The Show of Shows was triumphant. This was due to Mr. Vince McMahon claiming that Rollins would indeed be a part of WrestleMania 38 but his opponent would be unknown to him.

When it was announced that the former WWE Champion would face a mystery opponent at The Grandest Stage of All, Masters seized the opportunity to request Mr. Vince McMahon on facing Rollins. He took to Twitter to state his availability for WrestleMania 38.

"Better yet, if Seth needs an opponent please let Vince know I’m available and still in better shape than just about the whole roster #WrestleMania," tweeted The Masterpiece.

Better yet,If Seth needs an opponent please let Vince know I'm available and still in better shape than just about the whole roster #WrestleMania

Chris Masters participated in many World Championship matches during his tenure in WWE but was unsuccessful in attaining gold. He even feuded with John Cena for the WWE Championship. Masters then formed a tag team with Carlito wherein the duo competed for the tag team titles.

