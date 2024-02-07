Hall of Famer claims he’s applied for vacant WWE role

WWE is looking to fill one of their key roles. Now, a Hall of Famer and one of the most decorated wrestlers of all-time has claimed he had responded to the viral job ad.

A post on the official WWE Careers website has a listing for the role of Writer/Producer on the Creative Writing Team. The full-time position is based out of company HQ in Stamford, but required travel to weekly events. There were several qualifications required for the job, including a college degree in related fields of study or validated experience in lieu of degree. An understanding of the World Wrestling Entertainment audience is listed as a plus, but not required.

The job listing went viral on social media today with fans and wrestling stars weighing in. Bully Ray often critiques the WWE product as a Busted Open co-host, and now he claims he could assist the creative team in a more official role. The Dudley Boyz member claimed he applied for the gig.

"Submitted my resume. [fingers crossed emoji] [smiling face with open mouth emoji] @WWE," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

It was reported earlier how Teil Rhodes also teased interest in the new WWE job. The sister of Cody Rhodes and half-sister to Dustin Rhodes commented on possibly applying for the gig. Bully responded and advised Dusty Rhodes' daughter that the position had been filed. He also borrowed The American Dream's "If you will..." line.

"Sorry, the position has already been filled… If you wheeeel. [pencil emoji] [smiling face with open mouth emoji]," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

The former Bubba Ray Dudley was then called a "heel" by Rhodes in a one-word tweet, to which he responded, saying thanks. The 25-time tag team champion and his partner D-Von Dudley signed new WWE legends contracts last year, and reunited later for a TNA match.

WWE legend on Tony Khan vs. other wrestling promoters

AEW owner Tony Khan receives his fair share of criticism as the somewhat-controversial owner of a young pro-wrestling company, and a storied company - ROH.

Bubba Ray Dudley has been around some of the greats in pro wrestling, including Paul Heyman while he built the success that was the original ECW.

Speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed Khan and how he was different from other bookers. The ECW Original said there's a huge difference between Khan and the other greats.

"Tony Khan never sat under a learning tree like all of the other great promoters of the past. In my opinion, Tony Khan is not a booker. He's a match-maker. There's a huge difference," he said.

Bully added that he does not see Khan as a traditional wrestling booker relying on heavy storytelling. The decorated tag team veteran said the AEW and ROH owner is more like a match-maker who put together matches that he wanted to see, and hoped his fanbase would also want to see the same.

Have you ever applied for a wrestling creative job? What do you think of Tony Khan's work as AEW booker? Sound off in the comments section below!

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE