Details on legendary tag team re-signing with WWE; role revealed

Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently addressed signing a WWE Legend's Contract alongside his Dudley Boyz partner, Bully Ray.

After a successful run in ECW, The Dudley Boyz joined the Stamford-based company in 1999. Over the next several years, the two legends held the Tag Team Championships ten times. Meanwhile, Bully Ray won the Hardcore Title multiple times. The Dudley Boyz were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Before entering the Hall of Fame, Bully Ray left the Stamford-based company in 2016. Meanwhile, D-Von worked as a backstage producer until earlier this year, when he announced his departure.

Sports Illustrated reported earlier this month that WWE had re-signed the Dudley Boyz to Legends contracts. Speaking to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, D-Von provided more details about the subject, disclosing that there are no creative plans for them to return under Triple H's leadership.

"It was a few months back. So I was very shocked when I saw reports that we had signed a Legends deal because it made it seem like we had signed it that day or that we had just signed it, and we didn't. We signed it, and the Dudley Boyz will now be new action figures, in video games, it's more merchandise. That, I'm happy to say, we did sign a legends deal, and we'll see what happens from there," he said.

The Hall of Famer added:

"I don't have any plans on going back to WWE. I don't think WWE has any plans on bringing me back, which is fine. I had a good run there. My run was longer than I ever expected, and I'm very grateful and happy with everything I accomplished there. I have no ill feelings for anyone there. I wasn't happy on how things transpired towards the end because, in my opinion, it should have never been done, but it is what it is, and it happens. I'm happy we can still do some business in terms of a legends deal and we can go from there and see what it's all about." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

A former superstar revealed that D-Von Dudley was a d**k to him. Check out his comments here.

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently returned to the ring

After nearly seven years of absence, D-Von Dudley returned to in-ring competition earlier this month. The Hall of Famer tagged with his Dudley Boyz partner, Bully Ray to defeat The Desi Hit Squad on IMPACT 1000.

Bully Ray later took to Twitter to announce that he and D-Von are open to having a few more tag team matches.

"Based on how much fun we had at #IMPACT1000 and @TestifyDVon feeling great, #Team3D has decided to take a very select amount of bookings for signings and maybe a few Tag matches."

Expand Tweet

"He didn't want to risk his job" - WWE legend on why Bubba Ray didn't speak out against racist behavior against D-Von Dudley. Check out his comments here.

What are your favorite memories and moments involving the Dudley Boyz? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star