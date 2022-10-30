Hall of Famer claims to be interested in Shinsuke Nakamura's historic match outside of WWE against Japanese legend

WWE Hall of Famer Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, is interested in watching Shinsuke Nakamura in action against The Great Muta.

Pro Wrestling NOAH recently confirmed that the WWE star will face the 59-year-old legend at The Great Muta at NOAH's The New Year 2023 event.

Taking to social media, James tweeted a message in reaction to Nakamura's upcoming bout against Muta:

"I will watch this match!!" wrote Road Dogg.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Riju Dasgupta then followed up with an interesting take, to which Road Dogg responded, as well:

The D-Generation X member claimed that the industry is changing under Triple H, as WWE seems more open to working with other promotions.

Shinsuke Nakamura recently appeared on WWE SmackDown to team up with Hit Row. The trio of Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis defeated Legado Del Fantasma in the latter's debut match.

How did fans react to Road Dogg's tweet regarding Shinsuke Nakamura and his NOAH match announcement?

In reaction to Road Dogg's tweet regarding Shinsuke Nakamura, the majority of the fans who responded were in favor of the Hall of Famer's take.

Fans seemed quite interested in watching The King of Strong Style wrestle The Great Muta and seemed likely to tune in for the match on January 1st. Twitter users noted that Nakamura vs. Muta was going to be a wonderful and classic match and one even suggested that this was a once-in-a-lifetime match.

Magdaly Cruz @ladyjeydeath061 @BrianRDJames @youdidntknowpod Me too this is going to but a wonderful ,classic and great match. Young legend meeting the greatest legend of our time. I can't wait. @BrianRDJames @youdidntknowpod Me too this is going to but a wonderful ,classic and great match. Young legend meeting the greatest legend of our time. I can't wait.

This will indeed be The Great Muta's final run, as he is set to close out an iconic career. He will also wrestle alongside Sting, having appeared in AEW recently and will compete in NJPW where he will team up with Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano.

