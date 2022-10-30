Create

Hall of Famer claims to be interested in Shinsuke Nakamura's historic match outside of WWE against Japanese legend

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 30, 2022 11:51 PM IST
Shinsuke Nakamura will be in action against The Great Muta for NOAH
Shinsuke Nakamura will be in action against The Great Muta for NOAH

WWE Hall of Famer Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, is interested in watching Shinsuke Nakamura in action against The Great Muta.

Pro Wrestling NOAH recently confirmed that the WWE star will face the 59-year-old legend at The Great Muta at NOAH's The New Year 2023 event.

Taking to social media, James tweeted a message in reaction to Nakamura's upcoming bout against Muta:

"I will watch this match!!" wrote Road Dogg.

Check out the same tweet from the WWE Hall of Famer:

I will watch this match!! @youdidntknowpod #OUDK twitter.com/shinsuken/stat…

Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Riju Dasgupta then followed up with an interesting take, to which Road Dogg responded, as well:

@BrianRDJames @youdidntknowpod Cool to see WWE doing business with other promotions

The D-Generation X member claimed that the industry is changing under Triple H, as WWE seems more open to working with other promotions.

Check out the tweet below:

@rdore2000 @youdidntknowpod Yes it is. The times they are a changing!

Shinsuke Nakamura recently appeared on WWE SmackDown to team up with Hit Row. The trio of Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis defeated Legado Del Fantasma in the latter's debut match.

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

How did fans react to Road Dogg's tweet regarding Shinsuke Nakamura and his NOAH match announcement?

In reaction to Road Dogg's tweet regarding Shinsuke Nakamura, the majority of the fans who responded were in favor of the Hall of Famer's take.

Fans seemed quite interested in watching The King of Strong Style wrestle The Great Muta and seemed likely to tune in for the match on January 1st. Twitter users noted that Nakamura vs. Muta was going to be a wonderful and classic match and one even suggested that this was a once-in-a-lifetime match.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

@BrianRDJames @youdidntknowpod Me too this is going to but a wonderful ,classic and great match. Young legend meeting the greatest legend of our time. I can't wait.
@BrianRDJames @youdidntknowpod Aw it's awesome, I bet Great Muta is super happy about this happening.
@BrianRDJames @youdidntknowpod Wow this a once in a lifetime match.
@BrianRDJames @youdidntknowpod Oh me too I do agree with you on that Brian
@BrianRDJames @youdidntknowpod I love Shinsuke Nakamura. It will be a great match

This will indeed be The Great Muta's final run, as he is set to close out an iconic career. He will also wrestle alongside Sting, having appeared in AEW recently and will compete in NJPW where he will team up with Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Quick Links

Edited by Ken Cameron
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...