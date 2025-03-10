  • home icon
  Hall of Famer furious after being blocked following John Cena's heel turn (Exclusive)

Hall of Famer furious after being blocked following John Cena's heel turn (Exclusive)

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 10, 2025
A Hall of Famer has been left furious after John Cena's heel turn, following which he also found out that he was blocked. He has now spoken about it.

NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter approached John Cena's father again to contact him, following the last time he had snapped at him and disconnected the call. He had enough questions about Cena's heel turn and refused to talk about it.

When he dialled the number again, he was trying to contact him about the disrespect. However, upon contacting, he found that the number was unavailable. He was told that the number did not exist, as it was disconnected. He realized that he had been blocked.

"Can you believe how disrespectful he was? To not only me as a reporter, but as a friend. I am going to put him on the spot and call him again. Let's see what he says this time. I've got his number here.... What is this? What the hell, he's blocked me? What? That... d*mn it. I cannot... I can't believe he did this to me. I can't believe this. You know, John Cena Sr., the two words Cody Rhodes said to the Rock? And it's not 'thank you.' I'm very close to saying those words to you. I expect to hear from you. I cannot believe you blocked my number. (1:50 - 3:15)
Wade Barrett also lashed out at him, sending Bill Apter a warning.

Edited by Debottam Saha
