Hall of Famer makes bold claim about WWE star Bron Breakker (Exclusive)

Bron Breakker has long been seen as the future of WWE by the higher-ups in the company. At just 27 years old, Breakker has achieved a lot in the promotion and seems destined to become the face of the company in the future. In just four years with WWE, Breakker has already had five title reigns.
He is a former two-time NXT Champion, one-time NXT Tag Team Champion, and has also won the Intercontinental Championship twice. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently made a huge claim about Breakker on a recent episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's The Wrestling Time Machine.
Apter said that Bron's betrayal of Seth Rollins has put him in the upper-level position, breaking him away from the mid-card picture. He said that this move was the first step towards building Breakker to be the star that would sell out WrestleMania in years to come.
"That put Bron Breakker into more of an upper-level position because now Bron Breakker and Seth Freakin' Rollins, when he's back, are going to feud. And, you know, they keep talking about Braun Breaker finally making it into the main event as a single solo star that could sell out WrestleMania, sell out Madison Square Garden, or any of their big clubs. And this was the first step toward that." Apter said.
Following his attack on Seth Rollins, Breakker went straight for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and lifted the title over his head. This indicated that the 27-year-old has sights set on the title and would be looking to get himself in the title picture if Seth Rollins has to vacate the championship.
If he continues his alliance with Paul Heyman, Breakker could very well turn out to be the next Brock Lesnar, someone Heyman is extremely familiar with.
