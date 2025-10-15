WWE reportedly planning to make 5-time champion the next Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is arguably one of the greatest WWE Superstars of his generation and has been the face of the company since John Cena officially became a part-timer. WWE has reportedly found the "next Roman Reigns" in the form of a five-time champion.

Ad

On Monday's episode of RAW, Bron Breakker snapped and attacked Seth Rollins toward the end of the show. Bronson Reed followed Breakker's actions, hitting Rollins with a Tsunami. The Vision officially turned on The Visionary after Paul Heyman raised the arms of The Brons.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that The Vision was originally conceived to push Bron Breakker, and not Seth Rollins. With the current World Heavyweight Champion possibly injured, it might be time for Breakker to get his push.

Ad

Trending

"It was about Bron Breakker and about making Bron Breakker into the next Roman Reigns. Now, how they would do that, you know, I wasn’t told that. I was just thinking that that’s how you end up doing it, right? At the end, you know, he does that, but I doubt it was going to be this early," Meltzer said. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

Bron Breakker has all the tools to become the next face of WWE. Several stars have already touted him as a future world champion, which could happen sooner than later.

Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker haven't faced each other

While Roman Reigns has unfinished business with The Vision, he hasn't faced Bron Breakker in a one-on-one match. Reigns has only been feuding with Bronson Reed over the past couple of months, though Breakker has seemingly gotten the best of him during attacks.

Ad

It's unclear if Reigns is currently on hiatus after losing to Reed at Crown Jewel: Perth. The Vision turning on Seth Rollins made things even more complicated, from Rollins' reported injury to CM Punk being the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Next week's episode of RAW is going to be very interesting. It will be held at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences