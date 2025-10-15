  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Crown Jewel 2025
  • Watch: Heartbreaking Seth Rollins clip emerges amid rumors of serious injury; receives immediate help

Watch: Heartbreaking Seth Rollins clip emerges amid rumors of serious injury; receives immediate help

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Oct 15, 2025 04:09 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

Though Seth Rollins walked out of WWE Crown Jewel 2025 by scoring a monumental win over Cody Rhodes, things have been far from rosy for him. Amid rumors of seriously injuring his shoulder, a clip from the Perth event is doing the rounds on the internet, where Rollins can be seen in visible pain.

Ad

He was also kicked out of The Vision at this week's RAW, where Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed laid him out in brutal fashion to close the show. Soon after, rumors about the World Heavyweight Champion legitimately dealing with a shoulder injury began floating. It was also noted that Seth Rollins might have to go as far as to undergo surgery very soon to deal with the unfortunate setback.

Amid this, a fan has shared new footage of Rollins executing the Coast-to-Coast move on Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel 2025. He can be clearly seen battling pain after executing the maneuver and clutching his shoulder. The referee, too, quickly rushed to check on Rollins. Check out the heartbreaking footage below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

WWE plans to have Seth Rollins face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42

One of the most highly anticipated matches in WWE right now is a clash of titans between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The feud began way back at WrestleMania 41, when Paul Heyman betrayed Reigns and sided with Rollins. Since then, WWE has been slowly planting seeds for the gigantic match.

Ad

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that the two former Shield members are planned to have their showdown at WrestleMania 42. However, it remains to be seen if these plans will be affected by the injury to Rollins, as he might have to spend time away to recover.

Moreover, with Rollins effectively turning babyface post the events of this week's RAW, a match between him and Reigns would have to be a clash between two fan-favorites, robbing it of all the heat.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications