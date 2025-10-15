Watch: Heartbreaking Seth Rollins clip emerges amid rumors of serious injury; receives immediate help

Though Seth Rollins walked out of WWE Crown Jewel 2025 by scoring a monumental win over Cody Rhodes, things have been far from rosy for him. Amid rumors of seriously injuring his shoulder, a clip from the Perth event is doing the rounds on the internet, where Rollins can be seen in visible pain.He was also kicked out of The Vision at this week's RAW, where Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed laid him out in brutal fashion to close the show. Soon after, rumors about the World Heavyweight Champion legitimately dealing with a shoulder injury began floating. It was also noted that Seth Rollins might have to go as far as to undergo surgery very soon to deal with the unfortunate setback. Amid this, a fan has shared new footage of Rollins executing the Coast-to-Coast move on Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel 2025. He can be clearly seen battling pain after executing the maneuver and clutching his shoulder. The referee, too, quickly rushed to check on Rollins. Check out the heartbreaking footage below:WWE plans to have Seth Rollins face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42One of the most highly anticipated matches in WWE right now is a clash of titans between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The feud began way back at WrestleMania 41, when Paul Heyman betrayed Reigns and sided with Rollins. Since then, WWE has been slowly planting seeds for the gigantic match.Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that the two former Shield members are planned to have their showdown at WrestleMania 42. However, it remains to be seen if these plans will be affected by the injury to Rollins, as he might have to spend time away to recover.Moreover, with Rollins effectively turning babyface post the events of this week's RAW, a match between him and Reigns would have to be a clash between two fan-favorites, robbing it of all the heat.