Hall of Famer highlights the reason why Vince McMahon showed up on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Nobody saw it coming! The same Vince McMahon, who had previously made an advertised appearance on SmackDown, also strode out on WWE RAW this week.

Not only did he jaunt to the ring with pomp and swagger despite the ongoing investigations plaguing him and John Laurinaitis, but the former WWE Chairman and CEO hyped up John Cena's upcoming appearance. As our readers are doubtless aware, the 16-time world champion is scheduled to show up on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

Bill Apter, Hall of Fame journalist and Sportskeeda Senior Editor, was just as taken aback as the fans were. He shared his thoughts following the said segment. Is he garnering public sympathy ahead of the upcoming trials?

"There was no advance notice that Vince McMahon would appear on RAW . The fans gave him a very warm welcome. He's making the public love him and has them on his side during this very uncomfortable time of his business life," Apter said.

Since John Cena was the subject of his promo, we asked Apter about McMahon, alluding to the 16-time champion as the 'greatest of all time.' The renowned journalist had a relatively simple take:

"He is a promoter. He's promoting it the way he knows best -- with the highest praise for his next big attraction -- Cena."

It would be really interesting to see whether Vince McMahon and John Cena will share a screen space on June 27th. Despite the raging controversies, the fact remains that the relationship between McMahon and his biggest star has always been cordial.

What has Vince McMahon been up to after stepping back?

Well, he may no longer be the Chairman and CEO, but he is still very much involved in the creative process for WWE. There is a saying that McMahon will die at his desk, and all signs indicate that he is intent on not letting go of the reins (or the Reigns).

Love him or hate him, Vinnie Mac is intent on showing up during the live telecasts. The roar of the crowd accompanying his arrival is a testament to his popularity.

