"Happy birthday to this fashion icon" - Former Women's Champion sends heartfelt message to WWE Hall of Famer

The Road to WrestleMania is underway and several WWE Superstars have a lot at stake at the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Bianca Belair's opponent for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 is yet to be determined. Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Carmella, and Natalya will be competing in a Women's Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event on February 18th. The winner of the match will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

Ahead of the big match next weekend, former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya took to Twitter to send out a heartwarming message. She wished her father, Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart, a happy birthday. The WWE legend sadly passed away in 2018 and would have turned 68 years old today.

"Happy birthday to this fashion icon🖤," tweeted Natalya.

Nattie @NatbyNature Happy birthday to this fashion icon🖤 Happy birthday to this fashion icon🖤 https://t.co/g8w8R9bVQb

WWE star Natalya reveals that her father initially did not want her to wrestle

Natalya recently shared on social media that her father did not want her to pursue a career in professional wrestling.

Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart had a legendary career in professional wrestling. While in WWE, he captured the Tag Team Championships twice with Bret Hart. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as a member of The Hart Foundation.

On Twitter, Natalya noted that her father became the biggest supporter she ever had after he was initially concerned about her trying to wrestle.

"At first, my dad didn’t want me to wrestle. He wanted me to lift weights and be a shot-putter. Then he became my biggest supporter in wrestling. I realize now he just wanted me to be strong & believe in myself no matter what I was doing. Wrestling+Lifting accomplish both for me."

Nattie @NatbyNature At first, my dad didn’t want me to wrestle. He wanted me to lift weights and be a shot-putter. Then he became my biggest supporter in wrestling. I realize now he just wanted me to be strong & believe in myself no matter what I was doing. Wrestling+Lifting accomplish both for me🖤 At first, my dad didn’t want me to wrestle. He wanted me to lift weights and be a shot-putter. Then he became my biggest supporter in wrestling. I realize now he just wanted me to be strong & believe in myself no matter what I was doing. Wrestling+Lifting accomplish both for me🖤 https://t.co/KdpTPGJyNZ

Natalya has never held the RAW Women's Championship during her career. She can take one step closer to achieving that goal by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming premium live event.

Would you like to see Natalya battle Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes