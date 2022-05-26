"They're unappreciative" - Happy Corbin on fellow WWE Superstar

SmackDown Superstar Happy Corbin recently stated that his former tag team partner, Madcap Moss, was ungrateful for the opportunities and guidance he gave him.

The rivalry between the two men seemed to grow more intense following their match at WrestleMania Backlash. A couple of weeks ago on SmackDown, the former United States Champion assaulted Madcap Moss with his Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy. This resulted in Moss being injured and suffering a cervical contusion.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Happy Corbin credited himself for bringing Moss to the blue brand. He also stated that his former tag team partner was unappreciative of his mentorship.

"I brought him [Moss] to SmackDown. He was supposed to entertain me and not try to entertain everybody else and he thought he could go out and do that. He thought that he could win a title or beat Drew McIntyre, we saw how well that was for him. And you know, he's just too big for his suspenders. I mean, I love that reference but when you guys get these egos, you got to check them especially when you're the one that does all this for them. They're unappreciative." (53:17 - 53:43)

Check out the entire interaction below:

Happy Corbin is still eyeing the WWE Championship

Last year, before he was struck with good luck and fortune, a broke Corbin desperately attempted to get his hands on a title match. He even interrupted the contract signing between Roman Reigns and John Cena at SummerSlam.

On the last week's edition of SmackDown, the 37-year-old superstar shattered the Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy in a fit of rage, sending a message to Moss. Happy Corbin was the winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2016 while Moss won it this year.

In the same interaction on The Bump, The Mayor of Jackpot City took credit for Moss's win. While he agreed that the trophy was a part of his legacy as well, Happy Corbon is currently focused on adding the WWE Championship to his list of accolades:

"So, it is part of my legacy, but it's so long ago... it's kind of like the old dusty trophy in the back of your trophy case that you want when you're a kid. It just doesn't have the importance to me as it used to. I think that I've surpassed that achievement and I'm waiting to get some WWE Championship to my trophy case, some things like that. I got to make room so, shrinking that down to a little more of a compactible size, then that makes it easier to fit these WWE championships I see in my future."

There has been no update on how long Moss will be out of in-ring action. The last time Happy Corbin held gold in the company was in 2017, when he won the United States Championsip at Hell in a Cell.

