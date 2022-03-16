Happy Corbin criticizes fan speculation over former AEW star's potential WrestleMania return

WWE Superstar Happy Corbin has taken to Twitter to address fans speculating over who Seth Rollins' opponent at WrestleMania is going to be.

Rumors have been circulating over a potential WWE return for the former Intercontinental Champion, Cody Rhodes, after he and All Elite Wrestling failed to reach an agreement over a new contract.

The latest on the matter is that Rhodes is still slated to perform at WrestleMania and face Seth Rollins, although an agreement between the two parties has not yet been reached.

Now, however, Corbin has taken to social media to blast fans speculating over Rhodes' WrestleMania status. Although he did not name the former AEW TNT Champion directly, one can easily understand who he was referring to.

The speculation over who Rollins will face at the Show of Shows prompted British independent wrestling personality Simon Miller to tweet a joke about Goldberg making a return.

He had the following to say:

Simon Miller @SimonMiller316 .



(Everyone really just needs to relax and enjoy the ride!) Looking forward to WrestleMania when Seth Rollins is in the ring, his surprise opponent is about to be revealed and it’s… Goldberg.(Everyone really just needs to relax and enjoy the ride!) Looking forward to WrestleMania when Seth Rollins is in the ring, his surprise opponent is about to be revealed and it’s… Goldberg. 😂. (Everyone really just needs to relax and enjoy the ride!)

The tweet received a response from Corbin, who claimed that even if Seth's WrestleMania opponent is who the fans want, they'll still find something to be angry about.

"The reality is even if people get who ever they want it to be, they will be mad bc they wear the wrong color or something," wrote Corbin.

You can check out the tweet below:

mayor of jackpot city @BaronCorbinWWE @SimonMiller316 The reality is even if people get who ever they want it to be, they will be mad bc they wear the wrong color or something. @SimonMiller316 The reality is even if people get who ever they want it to be, they will be mad bc they wear the wrong color or something.

It could be a possible jibe at the speculation over Cody Rhodes being the opponent fans want for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, WWE has been hinting towards a possible return of the former AEW star on their shows.

Happy Corbin will face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 38

Happy Corbin and his sidekick Madcap Moss have been feuding with The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre in recent weeks.

In the build-up to their confrontation at WrestleMania, Corbin and Moss staged an attack on McIntyre during the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Corbin and Moss were accompanied by Drew's former 3MB stablemate Jinder Mahal and his muscle Shanky.

The Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss rivalry even included a match between Drew and Moss in Saudi Arabia, which the former WWE Champion won.

What do you think of Happy Corbin's tweet? Do you think Cody Rhodes will return at WrestleMania to face Seth Rollins? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Debottam Saha