"Big idiot"- Former champion takes a massive shot at Braun Strowman ahead of his SmackDown return

Happy Corbin is far from scared about Braun Strowman's much-hyped appearance on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Monster Among Men made his sensational return to WWE on RAW, where he interrupted a four-way tag team match between The Street Profits, The New Day, Los Latharios, and Alpha Academy. It was his first appearance in WWE since his unfortunate and shocking release in June last year.

In a backstage interview later on Monday Night RAW, Strowman revealed that he would also be showing up on SmackDown to make a statement. While fans are waiting to see the former WWE Universal Champion create havoc on the Friday Night show, Happy Corbin doesn't seem too enthusiastic.

During a recent Instagram stream, a fan asked Corbin about Strowman showing up this week. The 37-year-old performer first sarcastically said he was "scared." Happy Corbin then quickly recalled how he broke Strowman's arm during their feud back in 2018 and termed him a "big idiot."

"Braun comes Friday. Oh no, I'm so scared. Remember when I broke his arm? Big idiot! Yeah, it was awesome when I broke his big stupid arm," said Happy Corbin. (0:11 - 0:20)

Braun Strowman will likely work as a babyface on SmackDown

After it was made official that Strowman would be showing up on SmackDown, several rumors about his future in WWE began circulating. PWInsider reported that The Monster Among Men would be a regular presence on the Friday Night show going forward and that he would be working as a babyface.

Even on RAW, Braun Strowman pandered to the fans by executing some of his most well-recognized maneuvers that won over the live audience. It'll also be interesting to see if Corbin's comments result in Strowman confronting him and possibly giving him a good beating on the Friday night show.

