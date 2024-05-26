"Hard-hitting as f**k" - Veteran on Gunther possibly challenging major WWE star (not Damian Priest) for the World Title

After winning the King of the Ring tournament, Gunther has earned a World Heavyweight Championship shot at WWE SummerSlam. While Damian Priest currently holds the title, a wrestling veteran addressed the possibility of The Ring General challenging another top superstar at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

While the leader of Imperium was crowned King of the Ring at King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced that Drew McIntyre was cleared to compete. Hence, he will challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Title at Clash at the Castle. On the Gigantic Pop podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan expressed his excitement for potentially seeing Gunther challenge The Scottish Warrior at SummerSlam.

The former WWE Superstar claimed a square-off between The Ring General and McIntyre would be "hard-hitting," disclosing that he cannot wait to watch it:

"[That's gonna be a hell of a match.] Yes, it will. Hard-hitting as f**k. I can't wait to watch that," he said. [From 20:26 to 20:29]

Randy Orton will have a rematch with Gunther following controversy at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Last night, Gunther defeated Randy Orton in the final of the King of the Ring tournament to capture the crown and earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. However, the match's finish was controversial as The Viper's shoulders were not pinned down as the referee counted to three.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H acknowledged the controversy in a backstage interview during the premium live event. Although he stated that the referee's decision was final and Gunther was the new King of the Ring, he pointed out that Orton deserves a rematch.

"Especially after what I saw tonight, I certainly want to see that again. I think Randy Orton deserves to have another shot at that, and I think if I know anything about Gunther, he will want to have another shot at that," he said.

Gunther has had a legendary run as an Intercontinental Champion. It would be interesting to see if The Ring General can now capture the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam.

