  • Hardy Boyz undergo major change; title match confirmed

Hardy Boyz undergo major change; title match confirmed

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 22, 2025 02:29 GMT
Hardy Boyz
Hardy Boyz are current NXT Tag Team Champions (Image credit: WWE.com)

The Hardy Boyz just underwent a major change in gimmick during tonight's show. Their next title defense has been confirmed.

The Hardy Boyz are one of the greatest tag teams of all time. They have won several Tag Team Championships during their careers. Recently, they have had a resurgence in their careers when they won the TNA Tag Team Titles at Slammiversary 2025. However, they were in pursuit of more gold.

During NXT Showdown, Matt and Jeff Hardy faced the NXT Tag Team Champions Darkstate in a title vs. title match. Since everybody else was banned from ringside, Darkstate didn't have the numbers advantage. As a result, Matt and Jeff were able to win the NXT Tag Team Titles. This loss didn't sit well with Darkstate, who decided to attack The Hardys backstage last week. Hence, tonight on the black and silver brand, a video package featuring Matt and Jeff played, which showed the TNA stars in the Hardy compound. During the package, Matt and Jeff adopted their broken gimmick and even challenged Darkstate to a Broken Rules match at Halloween Havoc.

Matt Hardy recalled the ladder match that made the Hardy Boyz famous

The Hardy Boyz first gained a lot of traction due to their legendary tag team rivalry with Edge and Christian and the Dudley Boyz. One of the matches that put them on the map was the ladder match that took place at No Mercy 1999 between the Hardys and Edge and Christian.

Matt Hardy recently took to social media to recall this match since it has been 26 years since it first took place.

"26 years ago today, says the 'net.. The 1st ever #TagTeam #LadderMatch happened & it put me, Jeff, Christian & Edge on the map. This match at #WWE #NoMercy made us into stars." wrote Matt Hardy.

It will be interesting to see if Matt and Jeff Hardy will be able to retain their titles at Halloween Havoc.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
bell-icon Manage notifications