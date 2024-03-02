Harrowing R-Truth statistic revealed ahead of WrestleMania

R-Truth is one of the most beloved performers in WWE. The 52-year-old recently beat all the top superstars in terms of weekly merchandise sales. However, he has a horrendous win/loss record at WrestleMania.

The former 2-time United States Champion made his return to the Stamford-based company at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 after being forced out of action due to injury. Since returning, Truth has been involved in an intriguing and highly entertaining storyline with The Judgment Day.

The former 24/7 Champion recently teased potentially winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at The Show of Shows. However, Truth has a poor WrestleMania record. He has appeared in seven different matches at The Grandest Stage of Them All and is yet to secure a win. It must be noted that the veteran performer has never been part of a singles match at the mega event.

With R-Truth and The Miz making appearances as a tag team after many years, the duo might look to beat Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the titles at WrestleMania XL.

Dave Meltzer on R-Truth getting pinned on Monday Night RAW

On the February 19 edition of the red brand, Truth teamed up with The Miz and DIY to take on The Judgment Day in an eight-man tag team match. Unfortunately, after a decent fight, Damian Priest pinned Truth to secure the win for his team.

Speaking on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained the issue he had with the match. The veteran journalist stated that considering his popularity among fans, Truth should not have been pinned.

He said:

"Great match, but the wrong finish. They had three other guys that weren't nearly as over as R-Truth. I know in their slotting, R-Truth is this comedy guy who you don't take seriously, but, at some point, when someone gets hot, you don't have to beat them. Just because you slotted them at a certain level. When someone breaks past that level, you should book based on that. And they did not adapt." [H/T WrestleTalk]

The unusual pairing of The Miz and R-Truth has received immense crowd support. The two veteran performers would look to dethrone The Judgment Day at WrestleMania XL and become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

