Has Sunny been removed from the WWE Hall of Fame?

Tammy Lynn Sytch, also known as Sunny, has found herself in a serious legal situation as of late. The WWE Hall of Famer was recently involved in a DUI incident which resulted in the loss of a man's life.

During her time with Vince McMahon's company, Sunny was known as the Original Diva, and was once notably the most downloaded woman in the world. Her run with WWE was between 1995 and 1998, and Sunny was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. However, due to the recent controversy, her place in the Hall is now being called into question.

As it stands, Sunny remains a part of the prestigious hall, but there have been calls from fans and industry figures alike to see her removed. WWE is yet to respond, but Sunny herself has hit out at the calls for her removal, including at controversial former WWE trainer Bill DeMott.

"I think Bill Demott should be removed from the WWE Hall of Fame! Ohhh that’s rite, he was never inducted. He was too busy sexually harassing female talent and degrading male talent as well. Yet he is worried about a crime that has NOT even been proven in a court of law yet??” Sytch wrote (H/T WrestlingInc)

Who has called for Sunny's removal from the Hall of Fame?

Though many fans have called for her removal from the Hall, more striking still is the outcry between the former WWE Superstar and fellow Hall of Famers.

The afformentioned Bill Demott, who lost his daughter in a DUI incident, called for Sytch's removal. Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry agreed with Demott.

Some figures in the industry, such as Booker T, have defended Sytch for remaining a part of the Hall, saying that he personally wouldn't remove her, and that the gesture would ultimately achieve nothing.

"For me, I’m not looking for reasons to remove somebody from the WWE Hall of Fame, ok? That’s just me personally. I don’t think removing her from the WWE Hall of Fame is going to help her in any way. I don’t even know what would be the meaning of it.” Booker said (H/T Sportskeeda)

