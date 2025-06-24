"Haven’t been arrested!" - WWE champion opens up about his recent brutal match

A current WWE champion recently opened up about his brutal title match. The star emerged victorious to become a new titleholder.

On the May 27, 2025, edition of the Tuesday night show, Ethan Page collided with Ricky Saints for the NXT North American Championship. The physically demanding encounter saw Page hit The Absolute One with a Twisted Grin onto a steel chair, causing a laryngeal contusion to his opponent. In the end, All Ego defeated the former AEW star to become the new NXT North American Champion.

During an appearance on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, the 35-year-old WWE star was asked about his vicious bout against Ricky Saints. The reigning NXT North American Champion jokingly stated he hadn't been arrested despite injuring his opponent.

"Haven’t been arrested! Well, he hasn’t been back to work. So, I mean, there's a good and bad in that depending on who you're asking. For me, I think it's good. I would like to just add it to the list of terrible things I've done to human beings at work and gotten away with it," Page said. [H/T: CVV]

Watch the full episode below:

It's important to note that this podcast was recorded before The Absolute One's return to television. He attacked Ethan Page on the June 10 edition of NXT and exacted revenge for his injury.

Ethan Page breaks silence after WWE championship win

At the WWE Worlds Collide event, All Ego successfully defended his North American Title against Rey Fenix, Laredo Kid, and Je'Von Evans in a Fatal Four-Way Match. He also retained the championship against Sean Legacy on the June 10 edition of NXT before Ricky Saints assaulted him.

That being said, after capturing the title from Saints last month, Ethan Page broke his silence and called himself the greatest North American Champion.

"I didn't have much to say beforehand. But after, I am the greatest North American to ever hold the North American Championship."

It will be interesting to see if All Ego puts his WWE championship on the line against Ricky Saints once again down the line.

