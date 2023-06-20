"He didn't have the ability to do it" - Wrestling veteran details how the TNA vs. WWE rivalry impacted Eric Bischoff (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Eric Bischoff's run in TNA Wrestling.

Bischoff and Hulk Hogan joined TNA back in 2010. Eric, in fact, helped negotiate the deal between Hogan and the company. Apart from his on-screen persona, the former WCW executive also worked as TNA's executive producer.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that Bischoff was frustrated during his time in TNA since he had the ideas, but President Dixie Carter held all the power. He felt that Eric and Hogan wanted to go toe-to-toe with WWE but couldn't compete since Carter was stifling them.

"When Hulk and Eric came to TNA, they had all the best intentions in the world. They really believed that they were gonna be able to give WWE a run. And I would try to educate Eric about Dixie that 'she's not gonna do that.' I used to try to explain to him how Dixie was, you know. He became very frustrated because he wasn't able to do the things that he wanted to do and the things that needed to be done. He didn't have the ability to do it. So I think that's why he was extremely unhappy at TNA."[From 30:22 - 31:16]

Vince Russo feels going head-to-head with WWE was a bad idea

During the same conversation, Russo clarified that he was against going up against WWE on Monday Nights.

The former writer explained that WWE was a better show with higher production value while TNA Wrestling was still finding its way. He stated this was clear when the two shows were head-to-head, and fans saw the difference.

"It was a horrible idea. Bro, I'm telling you, they didn't do it maliciously, they really believed it. When they made that decision, and they told me, my whole thing was, 'Guys, simply from a financial point of view, you can't compete with them financially.' There is no way. If the two shows are back to back, and you go from their show to our show, and you see what these two shows look like, you can't compete with them financially," Russo said. [From 31:21 - 31:53]

Allie-RX 🌠 @AllieRX On this day, 10 years ago, a historic night in professional wrestling took place! The beginning of the short-lived Monday Night Wars 2.0 between WWE RAW and TNA IMPACT! Though it was the beginning of TNA's demise, it was definitely an unforgettable night! On this day, 10 years ago, a historic night in professional wrestling took place! The beginning of the short-lived Monday Night Wars 2.0 between WWE RAW and TNA IMPACT! Though it was the beginning of TNA's demise, it was definitely an unforgettable night! https://t.co/m1tiMm213F

Russo did accept that TNA had a strong roster at the time, and the addition of Hogan and Bischoff would have bolstered their program had they not reignited the Monday Night Wars.

