"He doesn't belong in there" - WWE veteran lashes out at major Triple H decision ahead of WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H's major decision ahead of WrestleMania 41 was recently questioned by wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell. The former manager also explained his reason for lashing out at The Game's decision.

Earlier this month, World Wrestling Entertainment announced that legendary former champion Lex Luger would be inducted into the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend. The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes specially visited Luger to give him this news in person.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Dutch Mantell about his thoughts on Lex Luger being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Mantell highlighted that he believed there were a lot of names in the WWE Hall of Fame that did not belong there, just like Luger, bashing Triple H and the higher-ups' decision.

"He belongs there you know that Hall of Fame membership you know they got a lot of iffys in there anyway. [Would you say Lex Luger is one of those iffys?] He was going to be in there but I never thought he would be in there is what I'm thinking," he said.

Mantell explained that Lex did not belong in the Hall of Fame because he was not a great in-ring performer.

"When he got hurt and the way he got hurt or whatever happened to him I didn't think he would get in there but I guess does he belong in there? He doesn't belong in there because of his actual wrestling ability, he couldn't work worth a damn to tell you the truth he was stiff and hard to work with and you know very, you know I didn't work with him that much but you suggest something to him [he was like,] 'No, no, no, no.' I've had a couple of matches with him he didn't wanna do nothing," he added. [From 9:17 - 10:10]

Triple H sent a message about Lex Luger's WWE Hall of Fame induction

Triple H recently took to X (fka Twitter) to send a message after Lex Luger was announced as an inductee in the 2025 Hall of Fame. The Game highlighted Luger's achievement in WCW and how challenging the legend's life has been.

".@GenuineLexLugerhas overcome challenges his whole career. Not only a champion in WCW and an incredible @WWE Superstar, but he has overcome challenges in life that are truly inspirational. He will now take his place as a member of the 2025 #WWEHOF," he wrote.

The Triple H-led creative team has been keeping fans on their toes with incredible storylines heading into WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see what surprises they have planned for The Show of Shows.

