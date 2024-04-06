"He can wait" - Gunther puts target on current World Champion ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Gunther has sent a message to a major star ahead of his title defense this weekend at WWE WrestleMania. The Ring General has put together a remarkable reign as Intercontinental Champion.

The leader of Imperium will be defending the Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn this weekend at WrestleMania XL. Zayn won a Gauntlet match to earn the title shot and has been training with Chad Gable on WWE RAW to prepare himself for the bout.

Gunther was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show today and it was suggested that he could have a match against Roman Reigns in the future. The Intercontinental Champion hilariously shut it down by claiming that The Tribal Chief can wait for him.

"He can wait," said Gunther.

Former WWE writer does not want to see Gunther lose the IC Title at WrestleMania

Wrestling legend Vince Russo does not want to see Sami Zayn capture the Intercontinental Championship this weekend at WrestleMania.

Many WWE fans were rooting for Chad Gable to win the Gauntlet match last month. The Alpha Academy member lost to the Intercontinental Champion last September on WWE RAW and his daughter was shown crying in the crowd.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran stated that Chad Gable should have been in the match at WrestleMania. He added that Sami Zayn cannot be the superstar to end Gunther's title reign.

"First of all I think it should be a three-way. I think they should've booked it, they could have creatively come up with a way to make it a three-way. It doesn't look like that's what it's gonna be, it's gonna look like Gable is gonna train you know Sami, because he knows Gunther like nobody else. I'd turn Gable on Sami. Sami Zayn cannot be the guy to beat Gunther for that title. I am sorry, all the time and effort that they put into Gunther and the streak and how good he is and, Sami Zayn cannot be the one to beat that guy." [10:47 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Sami Zayn has a tall task ahead of him at WrestleMania and isn't heading into the show with much momentum after the Intercontinental Champion beat him down this past Monday night on WWE RAW. Only time will tell if Zayn can pull off the upset this weekend in Philadelphia.

