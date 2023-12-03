"He was cool with it" - Vince Russo recently phoned a WWE legend and confronted him over false comments (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has revealed that he came across a video of a former WWE Manager, which compelled him to make a phone call to the wrestling legend.

The legend in question is Dutch Mantell. Russo might be a controversial name in the industry, but he worked for some of the biggest companies during his career, serving in the creative teams of WCW, WWE, and TNA. Mantell also had stints with the same promotions and recently recalled former WWE Women's Champion Leilani Kai, burying Vince Russo due to certain creative differences.

Vince Russo addressed the topic on the WrestleBinge YouTube channel and refuted the claims made by Dutch Mantell, who incidentally is also one of Sportskeeda's top pundits.

Russo also disclosed that he had an honest phone call with Mantell, in which he cleared the air about a few misconceptions.

Russo, first of all, denied ever being screamed at by Leilani Kai, but he didn't blame Mantell for mistakenly getting his facts wrong. Vince revealed that he had a great conversation with Mantell and even teased appearing on the latter's podcast:

"'I'm just like, Dutch, what are you doing?' Here's what it is, and I love Dutch; we had a great talk. And I'm actually going to go on his show; I might go on his show. The truth of the matter is people don't really remember from way back then, so if it sounds like a good story, they will say it, thinking the person they are talking about is never going to see this. And that's why I called him up and said, 'Dutch, listen, I've got to straighten you out on a few things. But he was cool and everything else. I'm kinda glad it happned because I got to talk to him because I hadn't talked to him forever," Vince revealed on Writing with Russo. [From 8:50 to 09:37]

''I have no idea whose idea it is:'' Vince Russo on putting girls in cages in TNA

The early years of Total Nonstop Action were pretty wild, to say the least. The company featured women dancing in cages throughout the show near the ramp while talents made their entrances.

One of the takeaways from Dutch Mantell's YouTube video was the claim that it was Russo's idea to use the ladies in a questionable manner on TV.

Vince Russo shot down the rumor and clarified that he had nothing to do with TNA's controversial decision, nor did he know who came up with it.

"So I watch this, bro, and god bless Dutch, bless his heart; here's the takeaway from the show. Number 1, it was my idea to put girls in cages at the early TNA show. Bro, that's not my idea. I have no idea whose idea it is." [From 07:16 to 07:32]

