"He did them dirty"- Fans go wild after WWE star takes shot at intimate side of relationship between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio

The on-screen relationship between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio has been a menace for the rest of the WWE roster. However, the duo were on the receiving end of an X-rated jab from Mustafa Ali on NXT and the wrestling world is abuzz with reactions to the same.

Mami and Dirty Dom have been regular on NXT over the last few weeks. Dominik also recently won the NXT North American Championship and has already defended it on multiple occasions.The duo were also present on WWE's third brand this week where they took on Dragon Lee and Laya Valkyria in a mixed tag team match.

Before the match, the duo were involved in a backstage segment with Mustafa Ali as the latter interrupted the pair during their conversation. However, Ali was unsurprisingly not very warmly welcomed by The Judgment Day stars as Ripley told him he had 10 seconds to leave. However, the former Retribution leader turned into a dig, stating that 10 seconds sounded like something Rhea and Dominik Mysterio are used to.

The segment received hilarious responses from the all of wrestling community, with many sharing their thoughts on social media. Embedded below are a few of the many posts:

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were on the losing end of their match on WWE NXT

While The Judgment Day has been the top faction in WWE over the last few weeks, the group members have failed to rack up victories. After losing the six-man tag team match on this week's RAW, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were once again on the losing end of their mixed tag team match against Dragon Lee and Laya Valkyria.

The babyface duo got an assist from Raquel Rodriguez, who returned to her old hunting ground after over 300 days. The former Women's Tag Team Champion is currently involved in a feud with Mami and cost her the match on NXT.

The duo will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at Payback which will take place next month.

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring from each other. However, it has been a long time since they faced off in singles competition, with their last match coming in 2021 where Raquel defeated Mami in a Last Woman Standing bout. However, Rhea Ripley has come a long way since then and is stronger than ever with Dominik Mysterio by her side.

