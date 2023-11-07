"He is an example of how to end your career" - Former WWE employee lauds John Cena amidst retirement speculations 

Former WCW President and Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff spoke about John Cena's recent performance at Crown Jewel.

This past weekend at Crown Jewel, Cena squared off against Solo Sikoa in hopes of getting back to winning ways in singles matches. Unfortunately, the bout took a grim turn when The Street Champ delivered an unprecedented 11 Samoan Spikes to the Cenation Leader, resulting in a pinfall victory. The ending to the match was so brutal that many speculated Solo may have ended John's career.

In a recent clip from the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff mentioned that he really admires the way Cena is giving back to the business by putting over younger stars. He praised the 16-time champion for being a class act and claimed that John was laying out the blueprint of how to retire from professional wrestling.

"What a guy! He's not only putting people over, but he's making them look like a million bucks in the process. How old is John? Mid-40s right? 46 years old, he's been out of the business for five years, something like that? To be able to just go to the closet, grab the boots, throw your stuff in the bag, let's go wrestle. The level that he's performing at, and bringing out the best in people he's working with. I just have so much admiration for John. Fantastic match, I loved watching it. Really enjoyed it. I just can't say enough good things about John Cena. He is an example of how to end your career." [0:55 - 2:04]

Vince Russo also spoke about John Cena's retirement

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo also addressed rumors that John Cena may be finishing up his in-ring career soon.

The veteran writer felt that Cena should do one or two more matches and put over talent before hanging up his boots. He felt the Franchise Player could then focus completely on his movie career.

"There's been some talk of that being his last match. That's what I'm doing if I'm John Cena. If I'm Cena, I'm like, 'You know what, I've got a movie career now. It pays me a lot of money. I still have my health. Give me one job you want me to do on the way out. I'll do it and we'll call it a day.' That's what I would do," Russo said.

After the beatdown at Crown Jewel, it will be interesting to see when Cena shows up again on WWE TV.

