"I still have my health" - Former WWE writer addresses John Cena's retirement talks after Crown Jewel beatdown (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels John Cena could be close to his final match in the company.

Cena took on Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel in a bid to return to winning ways in singles matches. However, the match quickly turned into a horror show as The Street Champ planted 11 Samoan Spikes on the Cenation Leader and put him down for the three-count. That match was so brutal that it sparked retirement rumors for Cena.

During this week's Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that if he were Cena, he would speak with WWE about one last match where he could put somebody over and then continue his Hollywood career.

"Bro, he just lost to Solo Sikoa. He's returning the favor on his way out. I don't buy it, I don't think Solo Sikoa would've beaten John Cena in a million years. Why? Because they beat Solo to death. But Cena's doing the favor on the way out. There's been some talk of that being his last match. That's what I'm doing if I'm John Cena. If I'm Cena, I'm like, 'You know what, I've got a movie career now. It pays me a lot of money. I still have my health. Give me one job you want me to do on the way out. I'll do it and we'll call it a day.' That's what I would do." [8:22 - 9:05]

John Cena hinted at retirement on social media

After the encounter at Crown Jewel, John Cena took to social media to share a cryptic post about his retirement plans.

On his Instagram account, the 16-time champion posted a picture of soccer legend David Beckham with the French football club PSG from back in 2013, the year he retired. This led to more speculations for fans that Cena may be hanging his boots soon.

