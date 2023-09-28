"He can't face The Bloodline by himself", "Cena dropping hints" - WWE fans excited by potential John Cena spoiler

WWE fans recently took to Twitter in excitement to speculate about who could be John Cena's new partner to face The Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at the Fastlane Premium Live Event.

Cena is in a heated feud with Solo and Jimmy after they attacked him and AJ Styles during last week's episode of SmackDown. The Phenomenal One was brutally assaulted by the duo backstage. They ended up sending him to the hospital.

WWE later announced that The Cenation Leader will face The Bloodline duo in a handicap match at Fastlane on October 7, 2023.

However, Cena recently took to Twitter to write that he needs a new tag team partner for Fastlane after Styles' injury.

"I DO need a tag team partner for #WWEFastlane... @WWE," John Cena wrote.

Fans were quick to notice the 16-time World Champion's post and started commenting.

One fan wrote that Cena cannot face The Bloodline members alone, hinting that they want to see Randy Orton or LA Knight as his tag team partner.

Expand Tweet

Another fan was convinced that The Cenation Leader was dropping hints for a new partner for Fastlane.

Expand Tweet

This fan thinks Orton should be Cena's partner against Solo and Jimmy.

Expand Tweet

One fan thinks The Rock should be his partner.

Expand Tweet

Another fan wants to see LA Knight as John Cena's partner against The Bloodline.

Expand Tweet

A fan thinks Carlito should finally show up to help Cena.

Expand Tweet

Dutch Mantell talked about John Cena being assaulted by The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

As mentioned above, Cena was attacked by The Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. However, no one came to The Cenation Leader's aid throughout the beatdown, which did not sit well with veteran Dutch Mantell.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said that the segment wasn't believable because no one came out to help Cena during Solo and Jimmy's attack.

"It was a long time, which means to me that John Cena has absolutely no friends in that dressing room. It used to be on some shows, some underneath guys would run out there and get the sh*t beat out of them or something, and the guy is still laying there, okay I got it."

There are a lot of rumors suggesting that LA Knight can possibly align with John Cena at Fastlane. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store.

Who do you think will team up with Cena at the Fastlane PLE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.