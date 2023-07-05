Maintaining a good physique is an important part of being a successful WWE Superstar. Vince Russo highlighted that part when he spoke about recently returned star Matt Riddle.

Matt Riddle was out of action for nearly four months from the end of 2022 to April 2023. He pledged his allegiance to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens upon his return. His return match ended up being a loss to Solo Sikoa on an episode of SmackDown.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about Riddle's body transformation after his return.

"I wanna reference Riddle here. So people don’t think I make fun of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. How long ago was it that Riddle returned? Is that April? On this very show, I said when Riddle returned, I said, he looks a little soft around the middle. Fast forward to tonight, we’re talking from April to the beginning of July, did you see him tonight? Shredded down to nothing. In other words, he had a long layoff, he was a little bit out of shape, came back, immediately got in shape." (1:06:56 - 1:07:45)

WWE veteran Vince Russo spoke about Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's physiques

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and are two of the most popular stars in modern wrestling history. What makes their popularity even better is the fact that they don't have the typical physique associated with a WWE main event star.

Vince Russo spoke about their physiques, hinting that they do not work hard enough in the gym.

"So when I talk about the physiques of Kevin Owens and Sami, don’t think I’m picking on them. What I’m saying is, they’re probably not working hard in the gym as they should be working and when I looked at Riddle tonight, that’s the necessary work you need to put in if you wanna be a professional wrestler. He looked great." (1:07:46 - 1:08:32)

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 39 by defeating the Usos in one of the most emotional matches of the year. Their most recent title defense came against Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson on SmackDown.

