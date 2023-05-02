"He'll be released within a year" - Fans roast WWE's rumored choice to main event WrestleMania 40 following night one of draft

Fans were ruthless after it was revealed that NXT star Von Wagner is now part of the main roster following Night One of the WWE supplemental draft.

Wagner was among the seven NXT stars who were called up on SmackDown as part of the WWE Draft. NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell and NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were drafted in the fourth round.

Apollo Crews, JD McDonagh, and Zoey Stark are now part of RAW after the supplemental draft. While the first six NXT stars will have a new home following Backlash, Wagner was declared a free agent.

One fan on Twitter named @Fightgameross still cannot believe that the 6-foot-5 superstar is on the main roster. Fans even tweeted a video of Von calling out Dijak for wearing sunglasses inside the arena. Another fan replied and claimed that Wagner will be released by next year.

Here are other hilarious reactions to Von Wagner's move to the main roster:

Von Wagner might not be popular among fans, but WWE seems to think highly of the former NXT star. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer revealed last month that the company wants Wagner to main event WrestleMania.

"He's tall, he's got blonde hair, they want him to main event WrestleMania, but you need charisma to get to that level," said Meltzer. [H/T WrestleTalk]

It should also be noted that several reports from last year indicated that Vince McMahon liked what he's seen from Wagner since he made his debut. It was reiterated back then that McMahon sees him as a future WrestleMania main eventer.

Von Wagner's career in WWE so far

Von Wagner has not been with WWE for long. He's a second-generation wrestler, the son of Wayne Bloom, who wrestled as Beau Beverly of the Beverly Brothers. He was signed in March 2019 and began training at the Performance Center.

Wagner made his in-ring debut two months later at a house show. He teamed up with Desmond Troy to face Dan Matha and Riddick Moss in a Tag Team Match. He regularly wrestled at house shows before making his NXT debut in September of that year.

"The Unconventional Man with Unconventional Methods" nearly won the NXT Championship in his debut match. He faced off against LA Knight, Pete Dunne, and Tommaso Ciampa in a Fatal Four Way Match to determine the new NXT Champion.

Wagner has feuded with several top NXT stars, including Kyle O'Reilly and Ilja Dragunov. He was being managed by Mr. Stone and Sofia Cromwell before he was declared a free agent after Night One of the WWE draft.

What do you think of Von Wagner? Do you think he has what it takes to main-event WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

