"He lost his strength" - Twitter erupts as Roman Reigns seemingly returns with a new haircut on WWE SmackDown

By Soumik Datta
Modified Nov 19, 2022 10:22 AM IST
Roman Reigns and The Bloodline set up their WarGames match on this week
Roman Reigns and The Bloodline set up their WarGames match on this week's SmackDown

Roman Reigns seemingly returned on this week's WWE SmackDown with a new haircut, as fans on social media went wild.

While one fan claimed that Reigns' hair was tied up and all the way down properly, the majority believed that The Tribal Chief was sporting a new trim.

Twitter user @316Reigns, started the conversation by posting a clip. However, it's safe to say that The Tribal Chief is more concerned about the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames Match featuring The Bloodline.

ROMAN CUT HIS HAIR OMG??? https://t.co/FLpS4pzEZr

Check out the Twitter reactions from fans below:

@316REIGNS He lost his strength
@316REIGNS Bruh I didn’t even notice that https://t.co/t7dPZhsfsM
@316REIGNS i don’t think so. i think it wasn’t all the way out bc it was tied up
@316REIGNS Thats why he was late
@316REIGNS I notice right away I was shocked
@316REIGNS The wrong shield member cut his hair. That dude rollins needs it badly 😂😂
@316REIGNS I thought I was tripping 🤣🤣🤣🤣
@316REIGNS Omg ain’t nobody notice or care
I feel like I just lost a friend twitter.com/316reigns/stat…
Yes it’s a tragic day for us all 😔😔 twitter.com/316reigns/stat…
He wanted to look like the Honorary Uce. ☝️#Smackdown @SamiZayn twitter.com/316REIGNS/stat…
I didn’t even notice he cut it either it still look the same but the length is shorter it looks good twitter.com/316reigns/stat…
It looks so good twitter.com/316reigns/stat…

On this week's SmackDown, WWE officially set up the Men's WarGames Match after a brawl between The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre against The Bloodline from last week.

Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and co. were missing one member on their side. The final spot was filled by the returning Kevin Owens, who confronted Roman Reigns after the main event.

Drew McIntyre claimed that he joined forces with Sheamus to take down Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have been rivals for the longest period. However, The Scottish Warrior didn't hold himself back from teaming up with Sheamus.

Speaking recently on The Rick and Cutter Show, McIntyre explained why he teamed up with The Celtic Warrior.

“Finally Sheamus and I had a little chat, just about his wedding time because he needed a best man,” McIntyre said. “Got back on the same page and realized, ‘What the hell are we doing fighting? We need to be fighting together, not against each other because we need to save wrestling, we need to save those world championships and get them off Roman,'" he said.
WarGames!!! https://t.co/k6yrJ8Wwr6

The former WWE Champion was unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle. He came close to winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but wasn't able to do so, courtesy of interference from Solo Sikoa.

Edited by Angana Roy
