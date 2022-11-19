"He lost his strength" - Twitter erupts as Roman Reigns seemingly returns with a new haircut on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns seemingly returned on this week's WWE SmackDown with a new haircut, as fans on social media went wild.

While one fan claimed that Reigns' hair was tied up and all the way down properly, the majority believed that The Tribal Chief was sporting a new trim.

Twitter user @316Reigns, started the conversation by posting a clip. However, it's safe to say that The Tribal Chief is more concerned about the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames Match featuring The Bloodline.

On this week's SmackDown, WWE officially set up the Men's WarGames Match after a brawl between The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre against The Bloodline from last week.

Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and co. were missing one member on their side. The final spot was filled by the returning Kevin Owens, who confronted Roman Reigns after the main event.

Drew McIntyre claimed that he joined forces with Sheamus to take down Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have been rivals for the longest period. However, The Scottish Warrior didn't hold himself back from teaming up with Sheamus.

Speaking recently on The Rick and Cutter Show, McIntyre explained why he teamed up with The Celtic Warrior.

“Finally Sheamus and I had a little chat, just about his wedding time because he needed a best man,” McIntyre said. “Got back on the same page and realized, ‘What the hell are we doing fighting? We need to be fighting together, not against each other because we need to save wrestling, we need to save those world championships and get them off Roman,'" he said.

The former WWE Champion was unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle. He came close to winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but wasn't able to do so, courtesy of interference from Solo Sikoa.

