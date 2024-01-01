"He needs the 17th title before he retires" - Devastated WWE fans react as John Cena teases hanging up his boots

Legendary WWE Superstar John Cena was featured in a special segment on SmackDown's final show of 2023, where he teased his retirement.

The 16-time World Champion returned for a brief but entertaining run on SmackDown this year, where he feuded with The Bloodline. Cena also joined forces with LA Kight to take on the heel faction, endorsing the fastest-rising megastar of the blue brand ahead of his push into the world championship picture.

He addressed the fans during his special appearance on SmackDown and thanked them for their reception. John Cena raised a toast and said he doesn't know how much time he has left with WWE, teasing the end of his wrestling career.

"A toast to the WWE Universe for making my 2023. As you know, I was able to return to SmackDown in the fall, and the reception and the respect I will never forget. I do not know how much time in the WWE I have left, but I do know in recent times when I've been able to return home, you've always welcomed me as one of your own. I am forever indebted to your generosity, your empathy, your respect, and your excitement."

Cena closed his statement with a message of gratitude:

"I look forward to the next time we can get together, but I wanted to take a moment to truly say thank you for making this a wonderful year for me and for my family. To the WWE Universe, until the next round, cheers."

The WWE Universe was devastated to learn of John Cena's uncertainty over his in-ring future. Many noted that his exit would be one of the saddest days in pro wrestling. Others argued that he must win the world championship for the 17th time before he hangs up his boots.

Here's how WWE fans reacted to John Cena teasing his retirement in an emotional message:

WWE fans left devastated after John Cena teases retirement in last appearance

Cena's last run saw him team up with LA Knight to face Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match at Fastlane. The babyfaces emerged victorious, marking Cena's first victory at a Premium Live Event in 2018.

WWE Superstar suffered 14th straight loss after beating John Cena

John Cena last competed at WWE Crown Jewel, facing Solo Sikoa in a singles match. This match saw the veteran massively put over the Bloodline member as the Tribal Heir used multiple Spikes to keep the bout one-sided. Ultimately, Sikoa emerged victorious, while a defeated Cena walked out to a standing ovation from the crowd.

However, that was the last time Solo Sikoa won a match in WWE. He has since competed in 15 matches, facing defeat in each, barring one that ended in a no-contest. His latest loss came at the WWE Live Event in Las Vegas, where he faced Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.