"He really paid attention" - Gunther on WWE Superstar's father being an influence for Imperium

WWE star Gunther has been running with a wave of momentum since making his debut on the main roster in April 2022. He is the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of the 21st century.

Giovanni Vinci resurfacing at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales added another member to Imperium. The trio is now a force to be reckoned with.

What stands out in Gunther's title reign, as well as the stable's overall success, is the level of importance they make sure fans feel for each of their bouts.

Speaking to Corey Graves on After The Bell, Gunther revealed some interesting details regarding the influence for his faction. The Ring General stated that fellow stablemate Ludwig Kaiser's father, Axel Dieter, was a great source of inspiration for them while they were working together in Germany.

"Actually, when myself, Ludwing, back then, when we wrestled in Germany, his father would still be around. His father was a very successful wrestler in Europe, especially in Germany and Austria in the 70s," Gunther began. "So he was a little bit of an older gentleman already, but he would still be around at the events and weekend and telling tales to the younger wrestlers and stuff like that." [26:39-27:04]

Gunther then brought up how Axel Dieter used to hype up the matches and used to "talk about the sport in the highest regard."

"Like he really paid attention to make it come across like elite sports, like elite competition, and that's something we kinda took and just ran with it, and made it our own thing, because we thought it's a great idea to have, because it's kind of like the opposite of what everybody else is doing right now. It's good to play off from that." [27:23-27:46]

Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser have come a long way together, and Imperium is likely to run roughshod over the WWE roster as The Ring General continues his reign as one of the most dominant champions in years.

You can read more about Gunther responding to a top WWE star's challenge for a match here.

Gunther's WrestleMania 39 opponent to be decided at WWE MSG Live Event

On March 12, WWE will be returning to Madison Square Garden as the Road to WrestleMania 39 heats up with several storylines.

The MSG Twitter account broke the news: a 20-Man Battle Royal will take place to determine the number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship on The Grandest Stage.

The full lineup of superstars features former world champions like Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and even RAW stars such as Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor.

Meanwhile, The Ring General is still rallying for a mouthwatering contest, potentially at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Who do you think will face Gunther at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes