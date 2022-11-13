"He could really treat people like s**t" – Former WWE Superstar on Ric Flair outside the ring

Robbie McAllister has recalled how Ric Flair sometimes spoke to people in a disrespectful manner on nights out during their time together in WWE.

McAllister is best known for teaming up with his fictional cousin Rory as The Highlanders between 2006 and 2008. The two men joined forces with Flair and Roddy Piper to face The Spirit Squad at several live events in November 2006.

On Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene podcast, McAllister spoke about his experience partying with The Nature Boy:

"That was a lot of fun because after we got to hang out with Flair for a couple of nights, it was funny to see how he could really treat people like s**t [laughs]. I can imagine a guy of his stature, people coming up to him, no matter where you are, you're Ric Flair, everybody's coming up to you all the time, and you gotta have your private time every once in a while." [0:30 – 1:02]

Flair, Piper, and The Highlanders were victorious at five untelevised events, but they never became a permanent faction on WWE television. The makeshift quartet defeated The Spirit Squad in Birmingham, Glasgow, Minehead, Newcastle, and Nottingham during WWE's 2006 UK tour.

The outspoken Ric Flair often divides opinion

It is well known that Ric Flair enjoyed life outside the ring during his days as one of wrestling's star attractions.

Former WWE Spanish language commentator Hugo Savinovich was responsible for looking after the wrestling icon when he worked in the Dominican Republic in the 1980s. Savinovich recently told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta about Flair's incredible act of generosity:

"This was the first guy in my life in the wrestling industry that I saw give a five hundred dollar tip. That was the man. I was in charge of bringing him to the Dominican Republic and prove that Dominican Republic could be the place to get all these beautiful talent in, and Flair went in with the condition that I would be next to him in the business transaction."

Never one to hide his opinion, Flair made headlines earlier this week when he gave his brutally honest thoughts on John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL). The 16-time world champion claimed Baron Corbin's new on-screen manager is a bully who does not deserve to be in the Hall of Fame.

