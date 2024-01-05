"He's 1000% better than Solo Sikoa," "He can single-handedly end The Bloodline" - WWE Universe reacts to 22-year-old star's current run

WWE is filled with talented superstars from all around the world who entertain millions on weekly television. Recently, fans reacted to a 22-year-old star's stellar performance and compared him to The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa.

Last year, Oba Femi made his debut for WWE when he started working on NXT under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership. After a long hiatus, Femi returned to weekly television and dominated competition before he was announced as a participant in the upcoming Men's Breakout tournament.

After steamrolling through his opponents, Femi defeated Riley Osborne in the finals and became the Breakout tournament winner. Fans reacted to his current run on the developmental brand along with the freakish strength and athleticism that he possesses at the age of 22.

Check out some reactions below:

Oba Femi's career with WWE started over a year ago and he's competed in nine televised matches combined on NXT and NXT Level Up. It will be interesting to see what Femi does on the developmental brand and which champion he goes after in the near future.

Wrestling veteran discusses Solo Sikoa's booking on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa has been crucial to The Bloodline ever since he stopped Drew McIntyre from winning at Clash at The Castle 2022 to help Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He later became a recurring factor in all of The Tribal Chief's title defenses in the promotion.

However, since then he has lost his undefeated streak and taken a couple of losses on the main roster. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, wrestling veteran Bill Apter gave his thoughts on Sikoa's current run and spoke about the inconsistent booking of The Tribal Heir on Friday Night SmackDown.

"One thing that's bothering me about the whole Bloodline situation with Randy Orton, I've noticed that, you know, when they brought in Solo, he was like this undefeatable monster. And now, everybody's beating him up. LA Knight was beating him up," Bill Apter said. [12:06 - 12:32]

Last year, Solo Sikoa proved his dominance inside the squared circle when he defeated John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. The Tribal Heir has been booked strong heading into the new year and it will be interesting to see what Sikoa does next in the coming months leading up to WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on Oba Femi? Sound off in the comment section below.