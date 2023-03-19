"He's an alcoholic, a narcissist" - WWE veteran feels Ric Flair badly needs help (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was in the firing line once again as former manager and wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell had some heated things to say about the Nature Boy.

Ric Flair is no stranger to controversies, and another one arose recently. The 16-time world champion has been embroiled in a war of words with former WWE manager Dutch Mantell.

During this week's Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell addressed the recent verbal altercation. He stated that the WWE Hall of Famer needs help and that his life is out of control.

The veteran went on to say that despite making a lot of money throughout his career, the former NWA world champion is still in need of cash.

"He’s [Ric Flair] dearly in need of help badly. He’s an alcoholic, a narcissist, he just don’t know, I think his life is out of control. He still needs money, and all of the money that he has made, and he still needs money. I don’t get it," Dutch Mantell said.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell had more to say about Ric Flair

During the same episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that the Nature Boy always treated people not equally but as beneath him:

"If this had been 15 years ago, if I had run across him [Ric Flair], we would've had a fight. I would have walked up to him and punched him. And I have never done that. But he's always treated people not as an equal, not anywhere close to an equal. Everybody was beneath him, even the people he worked against. He may not have broadcast that, but he always thought he was better than others." [From 11:00 - 11:28]

The veteran continued:

"The only guy he probably thought was better than him was [Ricky] Steamboat cause he and Steamboat came along at the same time. I am not saying they didn't have great matches, they did, but along the way, he got in his head. He thought he was better than everyone else." [From 01:30 - 11:48]

It was recently claimed that Ric Flair took $41,000 for four ROH bookings but did not honor them. You can read more about Dutch Mantell's comments on that here.

While fans like real-life drama in wrestling, hopefully, the issues between the two WWE veterans will get resolved soon.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

Poll : 0 votes