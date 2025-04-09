"He’s baaaack," announces former WWE Universal Champion 

A former WWE Universal Champion is nearing the end of his in-ring career. Goldberg recently shared an update on his preparation.

Da Man will return to in-ring competition for one last run later this year before riding off into the sunset. He recently underwent stem cell therapy to repair his shoulder issues.

Rumor has it that the WCW icon will have his last match sometime this summer, possibly at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Goldberg appears to have begun training for his comeback. The official Instagram of Black Diamond Martial Arts recently shared his photo, with a caption reading:

"He’s baaaack! Day 1 of the @goldberg95 comeback! #goldberg #dontcallitacomeback #wwe #muaythai #boernetx #bdmaboerne #blackdiamondmartialarts."

Check out the Instagram post below:

Goldberg reveals when he will return to WWE for his retirement match

While speaking with Marcus Buff Bagwell on his podcast, Goldberg reflected on the last time he laced up his boots. He said he had COVID and wasn't 100% heading into the match.

Da Man disclosed that he has at least a couple of months left to prepare for his swansong.

"I got to do it one more time, man. They are giving me the opportunity to go out my way. My last match against Roman, I was told that I was wrestling three weeks beforehand and I had COVID. I never got the opportunity to go out my way and represent myself in the vein of what I used to be. I've had a couple months, and I've got at least a couple months to prepare for what I'm about to embark upon."

Da Man is rumored to face Gunther in his final match after WWE. The seeds for this blockbuster match were planted when the two men nearly came to blows at Bad Blood last year.

Aside from The Ring General, Goldberg has entertained the thought of facing Bron Breakker in a Spear vs. Spear battle.

