"He's believable" - Booker T on Roman Reigns' former rival possibly returning to the WWE title picture

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator recently addressed the possibility of Brock Lesnar challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again.

The Beast Incarnate last competed for the world title in June 2022 when he challenged Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. However, the 45-year-old came up short. Last week, Lesnar competed in the Royal Rumble Match to earn another shot at Reigns' title. Nevertheless, he was eliminated by Bobby Lashley after spending less than two-and-a-half minutes in the bout.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Lesnar's credibility as a challenger for the world championship.

"I think Brock Lesnar is always in the title picture. He's a guy you could always put the belt on and he's believable. You're gonna be wondering who's gonna beat him. Beacuse just think people gonna want to see Gunther and Brock Lesnar. That's something. And to be able to see that for a title, I think would even add more fuel to that fire right there. People still wanna see Brock and Bobby and a title in that picture as well would definitely be something that will be wanted. So, yeah, I see Brock Lesnar definitely still being in the picture." [51:54 - 52:31]

Brock Lesnar reportedly will not face Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 39

Although WWE was rumored to be planning for Brock Lesnar to face Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39, recent reports claim that the Texas Rattlesnake declined the offer. Last week at the Royal Rumble event, The Beast Incarnate had a staredown with Gunther. Since then, rumors have been suggesting the two could square off at this year's Show of Shows.

However, Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer recently reported that Lesnar would not face The Ring General at WrestleMania 39.

"Lesnar has been confirmed to be working both Montreal [Elimination Chamber] and WrestleMania. For 'Mania, it could be another match with Lashley. We were only told rumors of Gunther are false and that Steve Austin, who they had contacted for Lesnar, had turned down wrestling on the show."

