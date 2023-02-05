"Who's gonna go tell him?" - WWE star on rumors of Brock Lesnar having backstage heat after Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T recently addressed the rumors suggesting that Brock Lesnar has backstage heat because of his actions at Royal Rumble.

The Beast Incarnate participated in this year's Men's Royal Rumble match. He entered the bout at number 12 and lasted only two minutes and 28 seconds before surprisingly getting eliminated by Bobby Lashley. After his elimination, Lesnar destroyed the announce table and attacked a referee. Reports later suggested that the 10-time World Champion received backstage heat afterwards because he went off-script.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T refuted the rumors about Lesnar getting backstage heat after the Royal Rumble match.

"Whoever wrote that story, man, they should be fired. What do they call heat? What do they know about heat first of all? I mean, what do they know about heat? You know, if Brock Lesnar got heat, trust me, he's not gonna know about it [laughs]. Who's gonna go tell him? Who's gonna tell him? You know what I mean, because this guy's drawing money to the show, all right, that's why. I mean, he's a major player. He's Brock Lesnar and you know my thing has always been I've never cared about heat. If the boss didn't say I had heat, I never had heat," he said. [0:44 - 1:37]

The WWE Hall of Famer also stated that The Beast Incarnate did his job at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

"So, I don't think the boss is gonna tell Brock Lesnar. I don't think the boss is gonna formulate the words, 'you got heat with us Brock Lesnar.' I don't think that's gonna happen. So, when I first saw this story I just shook my head and went, 'wow! Somebody really had to go there. Brock Lesnar's got heat.' In what locker room? I've never seen Brock dress in the locker room in these last 10-15 years. He's a big star. He's got his own bus. So, when I hear stuff like that, in what locker room are they talking about? I think he did his job," Booker added. [1:38 - 2:38]

Who will Brock Lesnar face at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Over the past few weeks, several reports have suggested that WWE wanted Stone Cold Steve Austin to return to the ring to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, The Beast Incarnate had a stare-down with Gunther at the Royal Rumble match, which sparked speculations about a possible bout between the two stars at the Show of Shows.

However, Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer recently reported that Lesnar would not be facing neither Gunther nor Austin at WrestleMania 39.

"Lesnar has been confirmed to be working both Montreal [Elimination Chamber] and WrestleMania. For Mania, it could be another match with Lashley. We were only told rumors of Gunther are false and that Steve Austin, who they had contacted for Lesnar, had turned down wrestling on the show," he explained.

