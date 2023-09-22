"He's going to pay for that" - Former WCW Champion on Matt Riddle's WWE future following recent controversy (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Vince Russo recently spoke about Matt Riddle's allegations about facing s*xual assault at the JFK Airport in New York.

Earlier this month, Riddle shared a post on his Instagram, accusing one of the security officers at JFK Airport of s*xually assaulting him. However, he deleted the post just a few hours later, leaving fans puzzled about the situation. Later, it was reported that The Original Bro was under the influence of alcohol at the airport.

While Riddle was rumored to appear on this week's RAW, he was absent from the show, casting doubt on his future with the promotion. On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer explained that if Matt Riddle was found to be lying about the incident, it could have long-term effects on his career and life.

"That's why I'm saying, with (Matt) Riddle, this was caught on camera. I mean, there's no question about it. So if he's embellishing and not telling the truth, he's going to pay for that. On the other side of the coin, if the footage is there, then not so much of a penalty, and WWE would probably just sweep it under the rug," said Vince Russo. [From 04:09 to 04:33]

Check out the full video below:

Teddy Long on Matt Riddle's allegations

The former WWE SmackDown General Manager also shared his thoughts on the situation surrounding Matt Riddle on a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast. Teddy Long said that he hopes the former US Champion is portraying an accurate picture of what happened at JFK Airport.

"The only thing I can say now is if he has done all that, I hope he's telling the truth, or he can prove that because if he's done that, he's in a lot of trouble if this is not true. I'll leave it that," said Teddy Long.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Matt Riddle and if we get to see him back on RAW soon, where he's in a tag team with Drew McIntyre.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive video if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star