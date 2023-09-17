Matt Riddle could be "in a lot of trouble" if his recent allegations aren't true, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Teddy Long believes Matt Riddle could be in trouble with the law and WWE if his recent sexual assault allegations turn out to be false.

A few days back, The Original Bro shared on his Instagram account that he was sexually assaulted by the authorities at the JFK Airport in New York. However, a few hours later, Riddle deleted the post, leaving fans confused.

It was also reported that the RAW star was "heavily intoxicated" during the incident and that the authorities tried their best to bring him under control.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long said he hoped Matt Riddle wasn't lying about the situation.

The former WWE manager feels if Riddle was caught fabricating facts, he could be in deep trouble with the law, putting his future in jeopardy.

"The only thing I can say now is if he has done all that, I hope he's telling the truth, or he can prove that because if he's done that, he's in a lot of trouble if this is not true. I'll leave it that," said Teddy Long. [11:00 - 11:12]

Jim Cornette wants Riddle to take a break from WWE

On a recent episode of his Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager didn't mince any words before slamming Matt Riddle.

Jim Cornette suggested The Original Bro needed to bring his act together before things turned worse for him. He also advised the RAW star to take a "little break" and analyze how his behavior could affect his career prospects.

"Maybe he just needs to get his sh*t together. Maybe that the dull-witted 'Hey bro' thing is not working. Maybe he's just dull-witted and doesn't fu*king think before he does anything in a public place. Maybe he could just take a little break, come back and regather his thoughts," said Jim Cornette.

Though Matt Riddle is scheduled to appear on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, it remains to be seen how things pan out for him in the coming weeks.

